Fiorentina monitoring Rugani ahead of selling Milenkovic

Fiorentina is considering a move for Daniele Rugani as they prepare to cash in on Nikola Milenkovic.

The Serbian defender is one of the best youngsters in Serie A and reports have linked him with a move to Juventus before now.

The return of Rugani means the Bianconeri has more than enough options in that position and Milenkovic will probably join another club.

Calciomercato claims he has strong interest from West Ham in this transfer window and as the Englishmen close in on signing him, La Viola are looking to sign a replacement.

One player on their radar is Rugani, who has fallen down the pecking order at Juventus.

He had an uneventful first half of last season on loan at Rennes in France.

However, he spent the second half on loan at Cagliari and had a better campaign back in Serie A.

He is still behind at least three defenders at Juventus and might have to leave to play more.

However, Juve is close to selling Merih Demiral to Atalanta now and that would push him up the pecking order. It could force the Bianconeri to keep him beyond this summer.