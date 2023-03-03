Fiorentina moves to secure the future of Juventus target

Juventus often poaches the best players at Fiorentina almost every season and have another La Viola player in mind.

Having signed the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Dusan Vlahovic from the men in purple, they now have an interest in Igor Julio.

The Brazilian centre-back has been a key player for them in recent seasons and continues to improve, which attracts interest from several clubs.

Juventus has the 25-year-old on their list of targets as they look to rebuild their team further in the summer.

However, Fiorentina is almost always a reluctant seller and does not necessarily enjoy losing key players to the black and whites.

As Igor’s current deal expires in 2024, they know they are in a bad position and a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are now moving to hand him an extension.

La Viola has reportedly opened talks with his representatives to try and secure a one-year extension until 2025.

Juve FC Says

Igor has had a good time in Italian football, which suggests he can do an excellent job for us if we add him to our squad.

However, it would be challenging because Fiorentina wants to keep their best players. But if the Brazilian pushes like Dusan Vlahovic did, we could add him to our group in Turin.