Fiorentina name their price for Juventus transfer target

Sooner or later, Giorgio Chiellini will be heading towards the exit door at Juventus. Therefore, the club’s management must find a capable replacement to fill the major gap which will be left by the legend’s ultimate departure.

While Antonio Rudiger might be the right profile, the German’s wage demands are reportedly too hefty for the Italians. Therefore, the Bianconeri are searching the market of an alternative for the Chelsea center back.

According to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Nikola Milenkovic remains a viable option for Juventus sporting director Federico Cherubini.

The Serbian has a contract that ties him to Fiorentina until 2023, and the report claims that the Tuscans are asking for 20 million euros to release him.

Reminiscently to his former Viola teammate Dusan Vlahovic, the 24-year-old defender made the switch to Florence after leaving Partizan Belgrade.

So could the Old Lady once again reunite the two Serbians?

Juve FC say

While Rudiger surely won’t come cheap (despite being a free agent), Fiorentina will surely make Juventus work hard for Vlahovic.

The history between the two rivals is well-illustrated at this point, and the purple fanbase absolutely resents seeing their stars moving to Turin.

Moreover, the reported transfer fee might be affordable for Juventus, but it’s not exactly cheap for a defender who will become a free agent 12 months later.

Therefore, Cherubini and company will be reluctant to pay such figure.