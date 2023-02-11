Fiorentina named as one club that benefitted the most from Juventus financially

Fiorentina is one club Juventus loves to shop at, as La Viola keeps developing fine talents from all over the world.

Juve spends a lot of money to buy these players from there, even though the purple side does not enjoy selling to the Bianconeri.

Over the last few seasons, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic have moved from Florence to Turin for big money.

Juve gets the best talents at other Italian clubs most of the time and a new report has now revealed La Viola has benefited the most from the Bianconeri.

Calciomercato quotes Tutto Sport revealing:

“Just Fiorentina under the management Commisso is one of the Italian companies that have benefited most from Juventus’ economic movements and its payments far from fictitious. Dilated in comfortable installments, that yes, but fictitious not so much.”

Juve FC Says

Our relationship with Fiorentina is fruitful to both clubs and continues to improve. We benefit by getting some of the best talents around the continent while handing them good money in transfer fees.

We expect to still buy players from them in the coming seasons, with reports linking us with a summer move for Nikola Milenkovic, who has been in fine form for some time now.