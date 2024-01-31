Moise Kean appears likely to stay at Juventus for the remainder of the season following his return from Madrid.

The striker was anticipated to leave on loan this month and had garnered interest from Monza and Fiorentina. Despite having options domestically, he expressed a preference for a move abroad and initially chose Atletico Madrid, with Fiorentina as his second choice.

However, his move to Spain has fallen through due to the injury he is currently nursing. This setback may leave him with insufficient time to secure a move to another club. While Fiorentina was initially an attractive option for Kean, Tuttojuve reports that La Viola is no longer interested in pursuing a transfer for the striker.

Although Fiorentina is still in need of a goal-scorer, they have opted to pursue a transfer for Andrea Belotti over Moise Kean.

The breakdown of that move to Atletico will be a big problem for Kean because it means he will now play less football for the rest of this term.

In the summer, if Kenan Yildiz remains at the Allianz Stadium, he has to consider leaving the league, otherwise, it will be another frustrating campaign for the former Everton star.

For now, Kean must focus on making a full recovery and becoming available for selection again.