An exchange deal between Juventus and Fiorentina may be rapidly brewing, as Nicolas Gonzalez could arrive in Turin with Weston McKennie heading in the opposite direction.

The Bianconeri are now desperate to add a couple of wingers to Thiago Motta’s squad. The club has already sold Matias Soulé to Roma, while Federico Chiesa should leave the club before the end of the summer.

In recent days, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co have set their sights on Gonzalez who has been plying his trade in Florence since 2021.

The 26-year-old is a fan favorite at the Artemio Franchi so the Viola army would loathe seeing him join their most hated rivals.

But as evidenced by the sales of Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, the Fiorentina management is often willing to do business with Juventus when the offer is right.

Nonetheless, the nature of the operation could be slightly different this time, as it could involve a swap deal.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Fiorentina are open to a player exchange, with McKennie the most likely candidate to be included as a makeweight.

The Tuscans have been tracking the USMNT star who finds himself an outcast at Motta’s court in Turin.

Moreover, the Texan’s contract with the Bianconeri will expire next year, so the club is determined to sell him this summer.

As for Gonzalez, he has been drifting towards the exit door in recent days, especially with Fiorentina closing in on Genoa star Albert Gudmundsson.

Many sources believe that the two operations are intertwined, as the Argentine would have to make way for the arrival of the Icelandic star.

Hence, Juventus would like to pounce on the situation and bring in the talented winger who has a knack for causing havoc on the right flank.