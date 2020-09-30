Fiorentina prepare for life without Juventus target

TuttoJuve is reporting that Fiorentina has begun planning for life without Federico Chiesa and they already have a list of targets that they are working on.

Chiesa has emerged as a top priority target for Juventus in this transfer window and The Bianconeri are doing all that they can to secure a move for him.

While both teams are still far apart in agreeing on a deal, the Viola doesn’t want to be caught unawares and they are preparing for his eventual departure before the October 5th transfer deadline.

The report claims that among a list of targets, Fiorentina is considering a move for former Napoli attacker, Jose Maria Callejon.

Gerard Deulofeu is another player whom they have interest in following his relegation from the English Premier League with Watford.

Deulofeu has had a stint in the Italian top-flight before, having spent some time playing for AC Milan.

Stephan El Shaarawy who has also been linked with a move to Juventus is another target of theirs as he seeks a return to Europe and the Italian national team.

Juve will hope that they can agree on a deal for the forward soon so that he will start making a contribution to their bid to land a 10th consecutive Serie A title.