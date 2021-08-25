Fiorentina prepared to fight till transfer deadline day to sign Juventus target

Fiorentina is one of several Serie A clubs looking to strengthen their squad in this transfer window hoping to compete for the top four.

La Viola has been active in the market, mostly protecting their players after signing Nikola Milenkovic to a new deal and also keeping hold of Dusan Vlahovic so far.

They have also just completed the transfer of Lucas Torreira from Arsenal, according to La Nazione via Calciomercato.

However, the report maintains that it doesn’t mean their transfer business is over and they are still looking to beat Juventus to the signature of Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian has been linked with a return to Juve one season after he left them for Barcelona.

Massimiliano Allegri will take him back, but Fiorentina hopes to win the race for his signature.

One of the stumbling blocks both club faces in trying to sign the midfielder is his high wages and the report claims that it could scupper a move back to Serie A for him.

However, Fiorentina hopes that they can find a solution to the problem even if it means splitting his 7m euros per season salary with Barcelona.

Juve has just lost Aaron Ramsey to another injury and that could see them get serious about Pjanic in the remaining days of this transfer window.