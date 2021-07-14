Fiorentina prepares new bumper deal to keep Juventus target with them

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the strikers Juventus is considering signing after he shone for Fiorentina last season.

The Serbian is one of the best strikers in Italy and he scored 21 Serie A goals for La Viola last season.

At 21, that return shows that he has huge potential and he could become even better if he moves to Juventus.

The Bianconeri has been looking to add him to their squad for some time now and this summer represents the best time for them to achieve that.

He has entered the last two years of his current deal at the Florence club and they know they have a jewel on their hands.

Fantacalcio via Tuttomercatoweb says he remains a target of Juventus in this summer transfer window.

However, Fiorentina’s only plan for him is to renew his current contract with them.

The report says if things go to plan, in the next few weeks he would sign a new contract worth around 3m euros per season at the club.

He currently earns around 800,000 euros per season and the new deal would be a significant upgrade to his current earnings.

If he joins the Bianconeri now, they would enjoy his talents for a very long time, considering that he has huge potential that could explode at a top club.