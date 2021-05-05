Fiorentina preparing to renew contract of Juventus target

Vlahovic
May 5, 2021 - 12:04 pm

Dusan Vlahovic is the latest top striker on the radar of Juventus as he continues to shine in the colours of Fiorentina.

The 21-year-old Serbian has netted 19 goals in 33 league games this season and he is one positive of La Viola’s season.

Juve is serious about landing a new striker and there are a few who come close to Vlahovic at the moment and his age means the Bianconeri would enjoy his services for years to come.

Juventus had been hoping they will get him when the transfer window reopens, but Todofichajes reports that his priority and that of the club is to continue their relationship.

The report says La Viola is preparing a generous offer that they hope would tempt him into extending his stay with them.

His current deal expires in 2023 and they are keen to ensure he stays with them for a few more years after that.

He has a price tag of 60m euros, which has forced some of his suitors to cool their interest in him.

Fiorentina now hope he will sign a new deal worth 4m euros per season in the coming weeks.

