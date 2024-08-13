Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has reportedly decided to deny Nicolas Gonzalez passage to Juventus according to multiple sources in Italian media.

The 26-year-old has been eyeing a summer exit as he’s no longer happy in Florence. The winger is keen to join Thiago Motta’s ranks and the negotiations were apparently heading in the right direction.

The Viola were said to be open to an initial loan move with an obligation to buy set at 30 million euros.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Commisso has decided to block the operation and took the player off the market.

This is a particularly painful blow for Juventus who are in dire need of new wingers. Moreover, the management was hoping to include the likes of Weston McKennie and Filip Kostic in the deal, as the two are considered out of favor in Turin.

The Roman newspaper notes that the Fiorentina patron had pulled off a similar move last summer when the Argentine was close to signing for Brentford.

Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) is reporting a similar story, explaining how Commisso has put the transfer on ice.

However, the Turin-based newspaper wonders if this is a genuine move on the president’s part or rather a maneuver to drive the price up.

Commisso had initially rejected to sell the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus in the past, but in the end, he was all too happy to collect the cash.