Fiorentina receive fine for crowd insults towards Vlahovic

After making a January switch from Fiorentina to Juventus, Dusan Vlahovic became public enemy number one in Florence.

Even though the Serbian isn’t the first to make the move from the Viola towards Turin (and probably won’t be the last either), the purple fans are unforgiving when it comes to those who “betray” the cause by joining the club’s most hated rival.

The Juventus bomber made his initial return to the Artemio Franchi last March for a Coppa Italia Semi Final fixture and was expectedly received with a loud wave of whistles and insults.

Last weekend, Max Allegri opted to keep the 22-year-old on the bench until the last minutes when the two sides met in the final round of the Serie A campaign. Yet, it didn’t stop the Fiorentina fans from taunting their old favorite before and during the match.

According to FiorentinaNews, the sporting judge has handed Fiorentina a 15,000 euros fine for insulting chants aimed towards Vlahovic, as well as throwing smoke bombs and other objects on the pitch during the match against Juventus.

Unfortunately for Vlahovic, he’ll have to deal with this type of reception every time he makes an appearance in Florence, and this minor fine (which is nothing more than a slip on the wrist) would do little to prevent Fiorentina fans from shouting abusing chants towards the striker for years to come.

Therefore, the Serbian can only learn how to cope with it and try to maintain his composure in this hellish atmosphere.