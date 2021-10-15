Fiorentina reduces Vlahovic’s asking price and Juventus will replace Morata with him

Fiorentina is prepared to cash in on Juventus’ transfer target, Dusan Vlahovic, and they have reduced their asking price.

After failing to get him to sign a new contract, Fichajes.net says they have now agreed to sell him.

La Viola wants 70m euros for his signature and the report says it is 20m euros less than they wanted for him in the summer.

This fee makes it easier for Juve to get their man and they have now devised a plan to sign him.

The report says the Bianconeri have decided that this would be Alvaro Morata’s last season with them.

Instead of paying 35m euros to make the Spaniard’s transfer from Atletico Madrid permanent, they will use that money to buy Vlahovic.

They continue to face competition from the likes of Tottenham and Atleti for his signature, but they remain favourites to land him.

Fiorentina has never been happy to lose a key player to Juve and they could insist that the Bianconeri pays their asking price even though they risk losing him for nothing at the end of next season.

Vlahovic has continued his fine form for La Viola and he has scored 4 goals in 7 league matches this season.