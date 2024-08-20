Juventus outcast Arthur Melo could end up sealing a move to Fiorentina for the second summer in a row.

After years of struggles between Turin and Liverpool, the Brazilian finally found his form again in Tuscany last season.

While it wasn’t a sensational campaign by any means, the 28-year-old managed to display flashes of brilliance while cementing himself as a pillar in Vincenzo Italiano’s starting formation.

Nevertheless, the Viola refused to exercise their option to buy the midfielder at the end of last season. The Tuscans didn’t fancy paying 20 million euros for the player’s services, nor cover his relatively high wages.

Arthur thus returned to Continassa in the summer, but Thiago Motta has no plans to rely on his services. The Brazilian found himself training with a prestigious group of exiles that included Federico Chiesa, Arkadiusz Milik and Filip Kostic.

But according to IlBianconero, Fiorentina have revived their interest in the Brazil international.

As the source tells it, all parties would be in favor of this operation, especially amidst the lack of alternatives.

Fiorentina need a deep-lying playmaker who can complete the midfield department, while Juventus would be happy to take another out-of-favor player off the books.

Arthur would find a new manager at the helm this time around, as Raffaele Palladino has taken over as a replacement for Italiano, who in turn succeeded Motta at Bologna.