Moise Kean could have moved to Fiorentina in January, but he opted to join Atletico Madrid in a deal that eventually broke down.

La Viola likes the Juventus striker and is still open to signing him this summer, while the Bianconeri hope he leaves.

Kean’s contract at the Allianz Stadium will expire next summer, and the Italian striker continues to struggle.

Having failed to score last term, it is almost certain he will not be trusted in the next campaign, so Juventus wants 10 million euros to offload him.

Fiorentina could be willing to sign him on loan, which will only make sense if he extends his Juve deal.

The Bianconeri have not planned to offer him a new contract and want to sell him outright.

However, Il Bianconero reveals that it is difficult for Fiorentina to sign him permanently without help from Juve, and the Bianconeri will also have to pay some of his salary because La Viola cannot cover his 3 million euros per season bill alone.

Juve FC Says

This has to be Kean’s final season on our books because he has simply not been good enough for our team.

He has to leave, and hopefully, other clubs will show interest in his signature before the transfer window closes.