Moise Kean is edging closer to leaving Juventus and joining Fiorentina.

The striker has struggled at the Allianz Stadium in recent seasons and did not score a goal last season.

However, the new Fiorentina manager, Raffaele Palladino, still thinks he is good enough for his team and is set to sign him.

Kean is one of the players Thiago Motta is not counting on, and Juventus were more than happy with Fiorentina’s interest.

He also wanted to leave and start afresh at a different club and now hopes to score often for La Viola.

Il Bianconero reveals that the striker is expected to have his medical this weekend or at the beginning of next week.

If everything goes according to plan, he will sign a multi-year deal that will earn Juventus around 13 million euros.

The striker will earn a net pay of 2 million euros per season playing for La Viola.

Juve FC Says

Kean struggled when he returned to the Allianz Stadium from Everton, and the best solution for everyone involved was for him to leave.

The expectation at Fiorentina is not as high as it is at Juve, and he could thrive in Florence.