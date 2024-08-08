Nicolas Gonzalez is one of the wingers Juventus wants to add to their squad in this transfer window, and Fiorentina is well aware of this interest.

He recently returned to pre-season after representing Argentina at Copa America 2024.

Gonzalez is one of the most important players at the Florence club, and they would prefer to keep him.

However, when Juventus comes knocking on the door to sign your players, it is difficult to convince the individual to stay.

This is the case with Gonzalez, who does not want to miss the chance to move to the biggest club in Italy, Juventus.

The Bianconeri consider him one of the finest wingers they can add to improve their squad, but he is too important for Fiorentina to lose easily.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals that La Viola has now set a condition before allowing him to leave: they insist they must first sign Genoa’s Albert Guðmundsson before releasing Gonzalez.

Fiorentina has a longstanding interest in Guðmundsson and hopes to finally reach an agreement with the Grifone to sign him in the coming weeks, which would then allow them to sell Gonzalez to Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez has had a decent Serie A career and we can trust him to do a good job on our team if the move happens.