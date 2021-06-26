Fiorentina star still a transfer priority for Juventus

With or without Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus are expected to add a new striker for next season. This has been the talk around Turin during the week, as Massimiliano Allegri is apparently eager on reinforcing his attacking department.

In addition to the Portuguese superstar, the Old Lady possesses Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala upfront, but a fourth wheel might be needed.

But first and utmost, the Bianconeri are currently working on finalizing a transfer for Manuel Locatelli. The Sassuolo star is the main priority for the midfield, and the two clubs are currently negotiating to reach a deal.

Whilst the Neroverdi are asking for 40 million euros to free the 23-year-old Italian, Juventus are hoping to lower the price by including some of their youngsters in an exchange deal.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, one of the reasons behind this manoeuvre is the club’s desire to save some cash in order to pursue other transfer targets.

The reports adds that starting next week, Juve could accelerate a move for Dusan Vlahovic, who has been a true revelation for Fiorentina last season.

The Serbian bomber impressed the Old Lady’s hierarchy by scoring against Andrea Pirlo’s men during the two fixtures played last season.

Whilst the source admits that such a move would be a complicating one – especially with the Viola’s historic hatred towards the Bianconeri, as well as the high asking price – the management will nonetheless try to break through the purple walls.

The 21-year-old scored 21 goals in his 37 Serie A appearances last term.