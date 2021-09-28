Fiorentina struggles to sign Juventus target onto a new contract because of release clause

Fiorentina supremo, Rocco Commisso wasn’t happy to sell Federico Chiesa to Juventus last summer and will not want to lose another top player to the Bianconeri.

But Juve wants Dusan Vlahovic and he is struggling to reach an agreement with the Serbian over a new contract.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato says he has offered the goal machine a new deal worth 4m euros per season net, which is a huge upgrade to his current wage.

He currently makes less than 1m euros per season and should jump at the chance to sign the new contract.

However, Vlahovic knows he is valuable and his camp is playing hardball over accepting the new deal.

The report claims that the striker would like to sign the contract, however, he wants a reasonable release clause to be written into it.

It claims that they are pushing for his release clause not to go beyond 60m euros, but Fiorentina wants more.

La Viola believes he is worth more than that and this disagreement is holding up the negotiations.

Juve will hope he insists on a reasonable release clause, which would make it easy for them to sign him when they become ready to step up their pursuit.