Fiorentina has earned a spot in the Europa Conference League for the upcoming season due to Juventus being banned from European football for one season. As a result of this punishment, Juventus will not be participating in any European competitions, providing an opportunity for Fiorentina to make their mark in the Conference League.

Last season, Fiorentina reached the final of the competition, and now, with Juventus out of the picture, they will aim to go one step further and potentially clinch the Europa Conference League title.

The ban imposed on Juventus is a consequence of their use of capital gains, and the club has chosen not to appeal the decision.

Speaking about this latest development, Fiorentina’s director, Joe Barone, expressed satisfaction at the chance to compete in the Conference League, and he subtly took a jab at Juventus with his comments.

He said via Football Italia:

“It is wonderful for us to be in Europe. We have always followed the rules and paid all our bills on time.

“President Rocco Commisso deserves credit for that and we are quite rightly in the Conference League. We are also preparing for the Supercoppa Italiana.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Not playing in Europe is tough, but we had to pay the price for our actions before now.

The good news is that the club has fewer fixtures and has paid the price to compete for the different spots again.

For now, we need to focus on strengthening the group and keeping it in good shape to win the league and domestic cup when the next season starts.