After representing Argentina at the Copa America 2024, Nicolas Gonzalez will return to Fiorentina this week.

The attacker is attracting transfer interest from Juventus, who see him as an ideal winger to strengthen their squad.

The Bianconeri are looking for new wide players after making Filip Kostic and Federico Chiesa available for transfer.

Juventus had discussions with Karim Adeyemi over a summer move but could not meet Borussia Dortmund’s asking price.

They also showed interest in Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood but missed out on signing both players.

Now, Gonzalez is Juve’s primary target, and they have been waiting for him to return from his extended holiday.

The Argentinian is aware of Juve’s interest and is keen to join the Bianconeri. According to Calciomercato, he will hold crucial talks with Fiorentina this week upon his return to pre-season.

Juventus hopes he will push for a departure, enhancing their chances of signing him for a reasonable fee.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is one of the most important players at Fiorentina, so they will not want him to leave them, but he can force through the transfer.

If we convince him to take on a key role in our team, he can work hard to get out of La Viola.