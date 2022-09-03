Ahead of Saturday’s clash against Fiorentina, Max Allegri received some major reinforcement in the middle of the park in the form of Leandro Paredes.

The Argentine could even make his full debut at the Artemio Franchi, even though he only joined the Bianconeri’s squad few days ago.

The former PSG man will provide Juventus with some much-needed depth in the middle of the park while serving as a deep-lying playmaker.

On the other hand, Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella has some selection headaches in midfield, with two key players out of the matchday squad.

The Viola have released the list of players available for Saturday’s meeting against Juventus, and it includes neither Giacomo Bonaventura nor Alfred Duncan.

At the age of 33, the Italian playmaker remains one of the most important protagonists in the purple squad thanks to his vision and creativity.

On the other hand, Duncan is a solid enforcer who plays an important role in protecting the backline.

Nonetheless, Italiano still has some decent options in the middle of the park. He will most likely rely on a trio composed of Youssef Maleh, his Moroccan compatriot Sofyan Amrabat and new signing Antonin Barak.

Regardless of the absentees, the trip to Florence remains one of the most unpleasant fixtures of the campaign for Juventus.