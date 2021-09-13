Fiorentina to renew deal for Juventus target but there will be a release clause

Dusan Vlahovic has attracted the attention of Juventus for some time now and the Bianconeri remain interested in signing the Serbian goal machine.

The 21-year-old scored 21 times for La Viola last season and that goal haul was enough to see a number of top European teams interested in him.

The likes of Atletico Madrid and Tottenham wanted to sign him, but he eventually remained in Florence.

The attacker will become one of the biggest players in Serie A in the next few campaigns.

Fiorentina knows that and after keeping hold of him, they want to tie down his future for the next few years.

Todofichajes says they are working on handing him a new contract that will see him remain with them until 2025.

The new deal will make him the club’s highest earner, however, it will make things a little harder for his suitors.

While it remains unclear how much the club values him now, the report claims that they would add a release clause in the deal that would be for around 70m euros.

When he signs that deal, Juventus can expect to pay that much if they return to sign him.

They could negotiate that fee down, but it still gives Fiorentina the upper-hand in any future transfer negotiations.