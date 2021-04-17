Fiorentina trying to avoid another Chiesa situation – Here’s their plan for another Juventus target

We’ve all seen this episode before. Fiorentina have a rising star among their ranks, Juventus are naturally interested in his signature, and chaos is about to break loose.

La Viola absolutely hate selling their best jewels to their hated rivals (that’s us by the way), but from Roberto Baggio in the past to Federico Chiesa, all the way through the likes of Felipe Melo and Federico Bernardeschi, these deals end up happening all the same.

Therefore, the Tuscans are now working on a plan allowing them to maintain their star of the season – Dusan Vlahovic – or at least ensure themselves a major transfer fee in case he ends up leaving the club.

According to Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Fiorentina president Rocco Comisso is eager on extending the player’s contract and perhaps adding a certain buyout clause.

The Serbian’s current deal expires in the summer of 2023, and a host of top clubs – including the Bianconeri of course – are interested in his services.

Although Chiesa’s sale to Juventus ended up earning the purple club a total of 60 million euros, the management was unhappy about it, but it was in fact the player’s will to join the Old Lady that eventually forced their hand.

As for Vlahovic, he took his tally to 15 Serie A goals this season after his latest brace against Atalanta last weekend.

With Fiorentina struggling throughout the campaign, the 21-year-old is playing a major part in keeping them afloat, as the relegation spots are not too far behind.