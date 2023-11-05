This evening, Fiorentina will host Juventus in the most anticipated showdown of Serie A Round 11. However, Vincenzo Italiano’s men will have to do without the support of the Curva Fiesole.

The club’s ultras requested the postponement of the encounter due to the terrible floods that hit the Tuscany region. At least six persons lost their lives.

However, the Italian authorities have given the go-ahead for tonight’s encounter much to the dismay of the Fiorentina faithful.

Therefore, the Viola ultras have decided to take a stand and vacate the Curva Fiesole.

The Fiorentina organized supporters released a statement saying they won’t attend the match against Juventus in protest against the decision to play under the current circumstances.

“The Curva Fiesole, given the decision to play the match regularly, will not be present in the stands,” reads the ultras’ statement on social media via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“There is nothing to celebrate. Giving a signal against this injustice is an act that comes from our feelings but also from our reason.”

This decision is a significant one considering the importance of this fixture in Florence.

Fiorentina fans consider Juventus their ultimate rival. They always reserve a hostile reception for the Bianconeri.

But without their ultras, the atmosphere at the Franchi won’t be as raucous as usual.