Fiorentina v Juventus Build-up & Predicted Score for Coppa Italia first leg

Juventus will take on Fiorentina in Florence this evening in the opening leg of their Coppa Italia clash, with the overall winner to take on one of the two Milan clubs in the final.

While there is two strong teams set to take to the field for today’s clash, much of the focus will be around Dusan Vlahovic who will be taking on his former side just six weeks after departing.

The fans are not expected to give him a warm welcome this evening on his return to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, and you can hardly blame them for being upset at losing their key player during the season. Vlahovic doesn’t seem the type to shy away from such occasions, and it will be interesting to see how he reacts this evening.

The home side have endured mixed form in February, losing to Lazio before going on to beat Atalanta twice and Spezia before losing to Sassuolo at the weekend.

Juve don’t have the greatest form either. We had three straight 1-1 draws in all competitions prior to beating Empoli 3-2 at the weekend. Vlahovic has been our main outlet as expected after his move, while Paulo Dybala has been forced to play deeper when available, but the latter’s absence will take a little sting out of our attack.