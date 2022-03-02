Fiorentina v Juventus – Confirmed 19-man squad & Predicted Line-up

Juventus are set to take on Fiorentina in Florence this evening for the first-leg of our Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Old Lady are looking to defend the title which we won last year, but much of the focus of today’s match will be around Dusan Vlahovic’s return to take on his former club. The Serbian only left five weeks ago, and this will be the first time he will have played against his former side.

While our star striker is available for the big clash, we are missing a number of first-team stars, with all of Paulo Dybala, Federico Bernadeschi, Weston McKennie, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Daniele Rugani, Denis Zakaria, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge all absent with various issues.

Predicted Juventus XI:

Perin

De Sciglio De Ligt Bonucci Pellegrini

Cuadrado Locatelli Arthur Rabiot

Vlahovic Morata

While there is some younger players in the squad, I think they’re most likely to get the chance to come in from the bench depending how the match is played out. We do have the advantage of this tie being played over two legs, which does give us a little room for error, but Fiorentina are not a side to be taken lightly.