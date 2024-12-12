Juventus are reportedly monitoring the situation involving Fiorentina and Fabiano Parisi who is unhappy with his reduced role at the Tuscan club.

The Bianconeri will be looking to sign at least one defender in January. While the priority will be for a new centre-back following Gleison Bremer’s devastating ACL tear, a new left-back could also be on Cristiano Giuntoli’s wishlist, as Juan Cabal suffered a similar injury, while Jonas Rouhi appears not quite ready for the big stage.

As it happens, Fiorentina have not one, but two left-backs keen to depart the club.

Agent Mario Giuffredi has recently revealed that both of his clients, Parisi and Cristiano Biraghi, will depart in January due to the lack of playing time in an unfiltered rant against Fiorentina coach Raffaele Palladino has been playing Robin Gosens ahead of the Italian duo.

“I will respond to Palladino at the end of the transfer market, today I don’t feel like talking about it too much. But in January they will both leave,” said the agent in his interview with FirenzeViola via TuttoMercatoWeb.

“I’ll just say for sure that if they go, I’ll reply to Palladino in due time so we can see how many balls he has.”

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

While Biraghi could be deemed too old for Juventus who are building a young squad, Parisi might fit the bill.

The Bianconeri had already tracked the 24-year-old when he was making his breakthrough at Empoli, but he ended up joining the Viola in the summer of 2023.

However, the Italian has been struggling for minutes since his arrival at the Artemio Franchi, so he and his agent have seemingly run out of patience.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri could seize the opportunity and try to lure Parisi to Turin in January.

Despite the rivalry between the two clubs, they have done business together on several occasions over the past few years, with the latest being Moise Kean’s transfer to Tuscany.

Parisi’s contract is valid until June 2028, and his value is estimated at just under 10 million euros.