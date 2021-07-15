Fiorentina wants 60m euros for Juventus target and have rejected 40m euros

Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the best young strikers around Europe and Juventus wants to make him one of their own.

The Serbian enjoyed a stunning season in the 2020/2021 campaign as he netted 21 league goals for Fiorentina.

This return is huge for a player who is just 21 and has now caught the attention of Juve and other top European clubs.

The Bianconeri wants to add a new attacker to their squad and he fits the profile for them.

However, they will struggle to sign him this summer after Fiorentina’s demand for his signature is revealed.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb reports that La Viola wants 60m euros for his signature.

The report says they have already rejected a 40m euro offer from Tottenham for his signature.

The English club is Juve’s main competition for his signature and they could win the race, especially if they sell Harry Kane.

Massimiliano Allegri would have watched how relying on just Alvaro Morata as a striker didn’t work for Juve last season and would be delighted to add Vlahovic to his squad.

Gabriel Jesus is another attacker that has been linked with a move to Turin, but Vlahovic’s experience in scoring goals in Italy is the key difference between both attackers.