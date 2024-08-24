Filip Kostić is being considered for transfer by Fiorentina this summer as Juventus looks to offload him.

The Serbian winger is recovering from an injury he sustained at Euro 2024, but Juventus is keen for him to leave before the transfer window closes.

With only a few days remaining in the window, there has been limited interest in Kostić from other clubs. However, Fiorentina appears to be exploring the possibility of adding him to their squad.

Fiorentina is also expected to sell Nicolás González to Juventus, but the move for Kostić is not connected to the Argentine’s transfer.

Kostić is open to the transfer, having been informed that he will have limited playing time if he remains at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus is seeking around €6 million in transfer fees to release him, but there is a significant obstacle. According to Il Bianconero, Kostić currently earns €3.5 million net per season at Juventus. Fiorentina cannot accommodate this salary, and Kostić would need to agree to a substantial pay cut for the transfer to proceed.

Juve FC Says

Kostic knows he will hardly make that much money playing for another Italian club, so he must reduce his wage or leave Serie A.