Fiorentina wants one last chance to convince Juventus target to stay

Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso wants to have a final meeting with Dusan Vlahovic to convince him to sign a new deal.

The Juventus target would be out of a contract in 2023 and Commisso doesn’t want to lose him to the Bianconeri or his other suitors.

According to TGR RAI Toscana, as reported by Football Italia, La Viola president is looking at turning the player against his agent in a last-ditch attempt to make him stay.

His agent is reportedly asking for an exclusive right to negotiate his sale to another club, wants a 10% commission from the sale and a €5m one-off fee as well.

This means when the striker is sold, his agent would make as much as €12.5m, provided he leaves them for at least €75m.

The player will see none of that money and the report claims Commisso wants to have a meeting with his agent and his family and hopes this revelation will turn the striker against his representatives.

Juventus is waiting in the wings to sign him and it would be easier for the Bianconeri if the striker doesn’t agree to a new deal.

But they could be forced to pay a huge release clause if he agrees to extend his current contractl with La Viola.