Fiorentina wants Perrin and Juventus could ask for one of two targets

Juventus has been handed the chance to land some of their targets on the books of Fiorentina at the moment.

The Bianconeri signed Federico Chiesa from La Viola last summer and the attacker had a fine first season at the Allianz Stadium.

The club has targeted two of his former teammates since last season – Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri struggled to reach an agreement with the Florence side before they signed Chiesa and they know that it would still be tough for them to land another player from their rivals.

However, they might have found a breakthrough, according to Il Bianconero who claims that Fiorentina wants Mattia Perin.

Perin has just returned from a loan stint at Genoa last season and has told Juventus that he wants to leave for a club where he can play regularly.

Because his contract is expiring, Juve wants to sell him outright.

If Fiorentina pushes for his signature, the report says Juve will ask them to add one of Milenkovic or Vlahovic to their move.

The former is more likely to move soon because he has a contract that expires at the end of next season.