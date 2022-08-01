Fiorentina is getting frustrated about the unresolved future of Nikola Milenkovic in this transfer window.

The defender has become one of the finest players in Serie A in his position over the years.

Juve has been keen to add him to their squad, and the departure of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini has increased their desire to land him.

However, Juve still hasn’t made an official move, and Inter Milan has emerged as his latest suitor.

The Serbian could be a better replacement for Daniele Rugani who has been linked with a move away from the Allianz Stadium.

But Juve is yet to make La Viola an offer, and a report on Calciomercato claims this is frustrating to Fiorentina.

They want to offer him a new three-year deal, but they also know he wants to leave the club.

They are keen for his suitors to step up their interest soon so that they can know if he is staying or leaving.

Juve FC Says

Milenkovic is clearly not a top target for us, which is why we signed Gleison Bremer instead of him when De Ligt left.

However, we can still add him to our squad, and he would impact the team.

The defender has what it takes to thrive at Juve, but it seems Max Allegri is not so keen to sign another centre-back.