Juventus has their eyes on several Serie A stars, one of whom is Albert Gudmundsson of Genoa.

The Bianconeri and Genoa have a good business relationship that has seen them swap several players in the past.

More transfers will happen between the two clubs, and Gudmundsson could be the next Genoa player to move to Juve.

The Bianconeri have been following the Iceland international for several months, as he performed well in Serie A last season.

Several clubs want to add him to their squad and are competing with Juve to win the race for his signature.

The Bianconeri are focused on other targets for now, which could prove costly, as a report on Il Bianconero reveals Fiorentina is making progress in their efforts to sign Gudmundsson.

La Viola has become his most serious suitor in recent weeks and is looking to beat Juve to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Gudmundsson has been in fine form in Serie A and might do a good job for us, but we do not seem to consider him an important target.

If we did, we could have made an approach for him by now and it seems Fiorentina will land him sooner than us.