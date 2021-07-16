Fiorentina working to increase the buy-out clause of Juventus target

After losing Federico Chiesa to Juventus last summer, the last thing that Fiorentina wants is to lose another star player to the Turin club.

La Viola has been the breeding ground for some fine young talent in recent transfer windows and Juve also signed Federico Bernardeschi from them.

Dusan Vlahovic is the latest star developing there that has been linked with a move to Juventus.

The 21-year-old Serbian scored 21 goals in Serie A last season and has become one player that Juve wants to add to their squad.

The Bianconeri needs more firepower upfront and with Cristiano Ronaldo possibly leaving this summer or at the end of next season, the club would be smart to buy a striker with good long-term prospects.

Fiorentina knows Juve and other European clubs want Vlahovic and they are now working to tie him down to a new contract.

One of the most important parts of the new deal is a buy-out clause and Tuttosport via Tuttomercatoweb reports that they want to add a huge one to his next deal.

The Serie A club wants a buy-out clause of around 80m to 100m euros, however, his representatives think it is unrealistically too high.

They are asking the club to put it at not more than 50m euros.