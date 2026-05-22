Filip Kostic is set to leave Juventus at the end of the current season when his contract expires, as he is no longer considered part of the club’s long-term plans in Turin, and his exit marks the end of his spell at the club.

He joined Juventus from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2022 as one of the finest wingers in the Bundesliga and was widely expected to raise the team’s level in attack after arriving with high expectations from Germany at the time.

Early Career at Juventus and Loan Spell

However, his time in Turin has been marked by inconsistency, and he later spent a loan spell at Fenerbahce in the Turkish top flight, where he featured regularly for the side, though consistency issues have continued to affect his performances overall.

Fenerbahce chose not to activate the option to make the move permanent, leading to his return to Turin, where he attempted to reestablish himself within the squad before returning to the Italian club setup again.

Departure and Future Plans

He has been given opportunities in several matches this season but has not met expectations, and according to Football Italia, Juventus will not renew his contract at the end of the campaign, reflecting a difficult spell where he has struggled to secure a regular role overall.

The club is now preparing for a summer of significant change, with plans already in place for squad adjustments and his departure expected as part of that process in Turin as the club looks to refresh several areas of the squad overall.

With his contract expiring, Kostic is expected to leave Juventus and his agent is already understood to be exploring potential next destinations across Europe, with interest from other European sides also expected to emerge soon.

The winger will look to secure a new club where he can play more regularly as Juventus continue reshaping their squad ahead of the next campaign in Italy, as he seeks consistent playing time and a fresh opportunity elsewhere.