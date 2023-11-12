Juventus boasts some of the world’s finest talents in their current squad; however, there is a notable absence of Asian players in the dressing room. Given the increasing presence of Asian footballers in European football, Juventus should consider enhancing its brand image by signing players from that continent.

Rather than engaging in costly scouting missions, Juventus can focus on players who are already excelling in Europe, however, proper analysis is required when determining which players' attributes are the right fit for Juve.

Here are some top Asian talents that could enhance the Bianconeri team:

Wataru Endo, Liverpool, Japan:

Endo recently joined Liverpool in the last transfer window. Although he might not have been Liverpool’s first choice, he is a terrific midfielder with a superb fitness record. As he may see less game time at Liverpool, Juventus could potentially secure his signature and benefit from his skills in the midfield.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Arsenal, Japan:

Tomiyasu, a versatile defender, was developed in Serie A during his time at Bologna. While playing on the right and left side of defence at Arsenal, he may not have the opportunity to play his preferred centre-back role. Juventus could strengthen their defence by bringing the Japanese star back to Serie A, and Arsenal might be willing to negotiate for a good fee.

Mehdi Taremi, Iran, FC Porto:

With Juventus considering the potential sales of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa, Taremi could be a suitable replacement. The experienced striker, who was close to joining Inter Milan in the last transfer window, consistently performs well in European competitions and could serve as a valuable addition to Juventus.

Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton, Japan:

Mitoma, an exciting winger at Brighton, has been captivating in the Premier League. If Chiesa departs, Mitoma could be an excellent replacement for the Azzurri star. Given Juventus’ stature as one of the biggest clubs in Europe, Mitoma might relish the chance to compete for them, making the transfer potentially easier to execute.

Hwang Hee-chan, South Korea, Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Chan has gained attention with his displays for Premier League side Wolves, especially after he scored the winner recently against Man City after the City manager Pep Guardiola referred to him as “that Korean guy”. Pep surely knows his name now. Chan is a good winger and would be perfect for the flanks at Juventus but may be a bit pricey for Juventus.