Five biggest Juventus disappointments from the last 12 months

Juventus is having an inconsistent season, but they were in good form just before the World Cup break, ensuring they remain in the running for the league title.

Overall, the team has improved from their performance last season, and it is down to the better version of some key players.

While Danilo and Dusan Vlahovic have continued to do well, some Bianconeri stars have been poorer than the last term. In this article, we discuss five players who have regressed.

Alex Sandro

Sandro was one of the finest left-backs in Europe at the peak of his career, and Juventus even had to turn down enquiries for his signature from other clubs.

However, he has been terrible this term, costing the club some goals and offering little when he ventures forward.

Juan Cuadrado

Cuadrado did so well last season that he automatically triggered an extension to his Juventus contract, but the story is different this term.

If he isn’t delivering a poor cross, he is causing a penalty. Some fans cannot wait to see him leave.

Mattia De Sciglio

De Sciglio signed a new Juve deal, which should have made him play more often for the club. However, his poor form and fitness mean Juve probably regrets offering him that extension now.

Daniele Rugani

Rugani is another player that has regressed this season and offers almost nothing when he plays. He has failed to challenge the players above him on the pecking order this season and has played just three games.

Weston McKennie

McKennie has become one player Juventus will sell at the right price, and it shows how poor he has become this season.

The American was kept on while the likes of Denis Zakaria and Rodrigo Bentacur left the club, but he failed to improve his performances from last season.