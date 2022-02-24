Five champions in one: Vlahovic combines characteristics from former Juventus strikers

Following his memorable Champions League debut, fans and observers alike are once again signing Dusan Vlahovic’s praises.

The Serbian’s goal against Villarreal was the fastest scored by a starting player on his debut in the competition’s history.

According to Calciomercato, the former Fiorentina man combines some great characteristics from five Juventus legends.

First of all, the 22-year-old shares the unstoppable runs of another Balkan star, Alen Boksic. The Croatian also joined the Old Lady from another Serie A side. In his case, it was Lazio.

Then we have the power of Gianluca Vialli. Just like the former captain, Vlahovic is willing to resist the challenges of his markers without throwing himself to the ground.

Being a former Viola star, the comparison to Roberto Baggio was inevitable. The Serbian’s precision and his ability to find to corner of the net earned is almost similar to the Divine Ponytail.

The fourth legend on the list is none other than Alessandro Del Piero. The legendary captain became a leader thanks to his strong character and dedication to the club’s cause. The source mentions how Vlahovic puts the team first and prefers to win rather than score goals.

Finally, the article believes that the youngster will be more popular in Turin than Cristiano Ronaldo, because he has thus far remained humble, just like Paolo Rossi.