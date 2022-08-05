Juventus continues to chase the signature of attacking players in this window as they struggle to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club.

The Spaniard was at the Allianz Stadium on loan in the last two seasons, but Juve has refused to pay the fee that will make his move permanent.

The Spaniard remains on their radar, but they are also trying to sign alternatives to him.

Reports have linked several names with a move to the Allianz Stadium, and one of them is Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman is available for transfer by Barcelona in this window, and he remains an in-demand player.

Tuttojuve claims Juve is not the only club pursuing a transfer for him.

The report names Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal, Sevilla, Lyon and Manchester United as clubs who also have him on their shortlist.

Juve FC Says

Depay has done well at Lyon and Barcelona, his last two clubs, and that is a clear sign that he might do a job at Juve.

However, we must win the race, and it is not an easy task. Considering that he has many suitors, he would take his time to decide his next move.

All we can do now is pray and hope that he picks us.