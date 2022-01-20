Vlahovic
Five clubs join Juventus in the race to sign Vlahovic

January 20, 2022 - 11:45 am

Dusan Vlahovic is arguably the most coveted striker in Serie A at the moment as he continues his stunning form at Fiorentina.

The Serbian has been on the radar of Juventus for some time now as they consider adding more quality to their attack.

He might decide to move to Turin so that he can remain in Serie A, a competition he has dominated this season.

However, the Bianconeri are not the only club looking to sign him with a new report revealing the names of the other top European sides who want to sign him.

Calciomercato says Barcelona, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are all also determined to land him.

They have been scouting the 21-year-old and will do battle with Juve for his signature in the summer.

Juve FC Says

In situations like this, it is usually better to sign the player this month and steal a march on other clubs.

However, it seems Vlahovic wants to complete this campaign with La Viola before making a move.

In the summer, every suitor will get an equal chance to convince him that they have a better plan for him.

It would be interesting to see if Juve will have the resources to pull off the transfer.

