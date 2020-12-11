Five English teams want to land Juventus outcast

Sami Khedira has been frozen out of the Juventus first team set up this season as the club looks to get him off their books.

The German midfielder was offered the opportunity to take some money and terminate his contract but he has refused.

He has now become a liability to the club, but it seems that some English teams might help the Bianconeri to get rid of him and soon.

Calciomercato claims that he is being eyed by a host of English teams.

The report names Everton and Tottenham as the Premier League sides who want to sign him.

But they are not the only British sides looking to land him with Watford, Bournemouth and Norwich in England’s second-tier also interested in signing him.

Juventus is keen on offloading Khedira as the German is only making money without contributing anything to the team at the moment.

However, it will be hard for any of the mentioned suitors to make their move for him in January, especially because he would be a free agent in the summer.

The Bianconeri can only hope that he will agree to terminate his deal with them and make a move for the sake of playing games again.