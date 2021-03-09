Five-goal thriller sees Juventus eliminated in extra-ordinary fashion

Porto have somehow managed to eliminate Juventus after 210 minutes of action, with the vital away goal in extra-time proving crucial.

Juventus starting the match on the right note, but their early chance was denied by Porto goalkeeper Marchesin when Alvaro Morata had run in to head Juan Cuadrado’s perfect cross on goal.

Both sides were playing at speed, and both causing havoc in behind the defences, and Wojciech Szczesny was next put to work to deny a strong chance at the other end.

While we had looked most likely to break the deadlock early on, just before the 20-minute mark our rivals were gifted a soft penalty.

Merih Demiral attempted to clear the ball and the attacked moved to block the defenders attempt and goes down, and the ref blows his whistle.

Oliveira sent Szczesny the wrong way to put his side 3-1 up on aggregate, and looking destined for the next round.

Juve continued to push forward in search of their goal, but despite a number of chances we just couldn’t beat Marchesin before the break.

We didn’t have to wait long before we back in the game after the restart however.

Federico Chiesa has made a darting run in off the left to blast his shot into the top right-hand corner of the goal after a fine team move, and the feeling was ultimately better.

Next thing you know, Mehdi Taremi gets himself a yellow card for a foul, and just two minutes later gets himself a silly second-yellow after hoofing the ball away to waste time.

Juventus are now in the driving seat with he numerical advantage, and the impetus to score more.

Cristiano Ronaldo was wasteful when it mattered, putting two key chances wide, but that man Chiesa popped up once more to level the tie over 180 minutes.

Alvaro Morata and Ronaldo both failed to close out the game before the whistle was blown to send the game to extra-time, although the Spaniard was denied a late goal for being offside(when is Morata not offside!).

In extra time you could see that some of our players were struggling to carry on, and Kulusevski and Bernadeschi were brought on to freshen things up, with the earlier hero Chiesa having to be replaced.

We wasn’t able to use our man-advantage to good effect late on however, and eventually suffered a devastating blow.

Oliveira had a long-range free-kick which appeared to be miskicked under the wall, and it flies through Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs directly towards the bottom corner, and our Polish shot-stopper wasn’t able to get down fast enough to stop it.

Adrien Rabiot did manage to get us back into the tie with his goal in the 117th minute, but some more missed chances in the dying moments left us feeling exhausted and no longer in the running to be European Champions this season.

It’s been emotional this evening, and I’m a little shocked that we haven’t come through this tie after watching today’s match, but Porto played their hearts out.

