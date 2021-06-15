Five goalkeepers emerge as possible deputy to Szczesny

Juventus will have to sign a new deputy for Wojciech Szczęsny this summer after losing Gianluigi Buffon at the end of last season.

The Bianconeri will look to win Serie A next season, but there are other competitions they would compete in.

Andrea Pirlo used Buffon in the Italian Cup last season and the veteran helped them to win the competition.

He then asked to leave and his departure leaves a huge void in the squad that needs filling.

Juve knows this and they have started working on signing another goalkeeper.

Tutto Sport via Calciomercato reports that the Bianconeri has a list of at least five goalkeepers that they could sign.

They have Salvatore Sirigu, David Ospina, Antonio Mirante, Sergio Romero and Lukasz Skorupski on their radar.

These goalkeepers have enjoyed different levels of success and they are either currently first choice or behind the main goalkeeper at their respective clubs.

Every club needs the best players to provide competition for each other and Juve might sign a goalkeeper that has been a regular.

They will eventually narrow down their list of targets as no one expects them to sign more than one goalie this summer.