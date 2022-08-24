Five interesting facts about Juventus transfer target Arek Milik

Following the uncertainty that surrounds Memphis Depay’s future, Juventus have apparently resorted to their longtime transfer target Arkadiusz Milik.

As we all know, the Pole has been on the Old Lady’s radar since his days at Napoli. However, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis isn’t a fan of the Bianconeri, to say the least. So instead, he ended up selling the striker to Olympique Marseille after freezing him out of the squad.

Regardless, Milik could end up at Juventus after all, so il Corriere dello Sport has provided us with five interesting facts concerning the Poland international.

The first is related to his personal life, as he’s apparently in a relationship with a beautiful model called Agata Sieramska with a large Instagram following (Shocking, right?)

The source then reminded us that it was Milik who scored the decisive penalty for Napoli who lifted the Coppa Italia at the Bianconeri’s expense back in 2020. The report notes that it wouldn’t be the first time that Juventus signs one of their executioners.

On another note, Milik had gained great popularity in his home country early in his career that FIFA 2016 opted to put him instead of Robert Lewandowski on the video game’s cover in Poland alongside Lionel Messi.

Another interesting fact about the player is his birthplace. Milik was born in Tychy where there happens to be a historic Fiat headquarters. So perhaps he was always destined to join the Agnelli-owned club.

Finally, the striker is a true athlete with a passion for various sports, including basketball, hockey and volleyball. The late Kobe Bryant is one of his idols.