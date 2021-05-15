Five interesting facts ahead of Juve’s big clash against Inter

All eyes will be at the Allianz stadium on Saturday evening. Whilst the late-season clash between Juventus and Inter was expected to be a title decider, it turned out to be decisive for just one side.

With the Nerazzurri securing the Scudetto title a few weeks ago, the Old Lady needs to win just to maintain the slim hopes of reaching the Champions League next season.

Before the kickoff, let’s have a look at five interesting facts related to the two rivals as per Juve’s official website.

1- Since the creation of the single-group Serie A in 1929/30, Juventus have achieved exactly 100 wins against Inter in all competitions, more than any other opponent.

2 – Inter have not found the back of the net in any of their last five Serie A away games at the Allianz Stadium against Juventus, which must be taken as an encouraging fact for Andrea Pirlo’s men.

3 – This season, Juventus and Inter have scored more headers than everyone else. The Nerazzurri have 14, and the Bianconeri are at 13.

4 – Cristiano Ronaldo made his professional football first team debut for Sporting Lisbon on 14th August 2002 against Inter in the third qualifying round of the Champions League. Since then the Portuguese has scored four goals in 10 matches in all competitions against the Beneamata in his career, registering five wins, four draws, and only one defeat.

5 – Juve’s Juan Cuadrado has provided more assists than any other Serie A player considered as a ‘defender’. Behind him in second place is Inter’s Achraf Hakimi.