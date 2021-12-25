Five Juventus players to keep an eye on in 2022

Juventus fans have hardly had to look forward to a new year as they are doing for 2022 because of their club’s poor form in the first half of this season.

The Bianconeri made Max Allegri manager again at the start of this season because the club wanted to win Scudetto, but the campaign has been poor.

Some players could have a much better impact in the new year, and in this article, we discuss them.

Federico Chiesa

After leading Italy to win Euro 2020, we had expected a lot from Chiesa in this campaign.

However, his statistics have dwarfed what he achieved last season. But he is one player who will want to prove his worth when he returns from his current injury in the new year.

Luca Pellegrini

Pellegrini has been tipped to be the heir to Alex Sandro, and he is now getting the minutes to help him achieve that.

He has started all Juve’s last four Serie A matches, and he is one player who will look to cement his place on the team in 2022.

Federico Bernardeschi

Bernardeschi has been in stunning form in recent weeks, as he enjoys more minutes under Max Allegri.

The Azzurri star has started Juve’s last five consecutive matches and has provided an assist in four of them.

As he plays for a new Bianconeri deal, we can expect even better performances from him next year.

Alvaro Morata

Juve’s goal-scoring problem in this campaign has been heavily-reported, and the poor form of Morata is one reason for that.

However, the Spaniard has returned to form in recent weeks with two goals from his last two starts and three goals from his last five matches.

He would be desperate to keep scoring so he can earn a permanent transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

Matthijs De Ligt

The Dutchman is gradually emerging as one of the key players for Juventus and we expect to see him more often in the new year.

His future is uncertain, and he might play to attract potential suitors in 2022.