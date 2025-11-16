Following his arrival in Turin, new Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti chose patience over an immediate tactical revolution, deciding to stick with Igor Tudor’s 3-4-2-1 system.

Nevertheless, the 66-year-old has been teasing a tactical switch, hinting at a possible 4-3-3 formation, the one that brought Napoli their first Scudetto title in 33 years back in 2023.

Interestingly, the current Juventus squad has been gathered by various club directors, with players brought in to suit the need of different managers.

Hence, the turbulence that reigned over the past few years has yielded a somewhat dysfunctional squad, making it extremely difficult for a manager to identify the ideal formation.

So while not every Juventus player is suited to a 4-3-3 formation, here are five stars that would most likely welcome the change.

Juan Cabal

The Colombian might be familiar with a three-man backline since his days at Hellas Verona, but it just feels that his characteristics are far more compatible with a four-man defence.

The 24-year-old isn’t a natural centre-back, and he arguably lacks the technical touch as well as the flair required for a wingback. Hence, the 4-3-3 formation would allow him to play at left-back, where he can trot up and down the flank, offering valuable quantity at both ends of the field.

Khephren Thuram

The Frenchman can operate in various roles in midfield, but he’s simply made to be play as a box-to-box midfielder. Hence, a switch to 4-3-3 would grant him additional freedom to roam forward, and allow him to make his timely runs to the box.

Thuram’s goal contribution would certainly soar.

Fabio Miretti

Like Thuram, the young Italian is also a natural box-to-box midfielder. But while the Frenchman’s starting role is almost guaranteed regardless of the tactical system, Miretti is still struggling to carve himself a prominent role following his return from injury.

Nevertheless, with an extra midfield spot up for grabs, his chances of breaking into the lineup would be given a major boost.

Francisco Conceicao

Although the 3-4-2-1 formation hasn’t necessarily impeded him, the diminutive Portuguese is born to play on the right flank, and the 4-3-3 system is an attacking winger’s best friend.

Paired with an attacking-minded right-back like Andrea Cambiaso or a revitalised Joao Mario, the 22-year-old would be even more menacing.

Dusan Vlahovic

The Serbian is already faring better than any other Juventus striker this season, but it should be remembered that he used to spearhead a 4-3-3 formation during his best days at Fiorentina.

In this system, Vlahovic would be able to count on crosses reaching him from both flanks (whether from the wingers of the full-backs), in addition to through ball from the middle.

The 25-year-old has often been left frustrated by the lack of service, so perhaps this more attacking solution would finally allow him to fulfil his initial promise.