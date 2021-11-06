Five Juventus stars called up for Italy’s crucial World Cup qualifiers

In the next two weeks, we’ll find out who will be the European nations who will qualify to Qatar 2022 after topping their qualifying groups.

The national teams that finish on top will directly qualify to the World Cup, while their runners-up will have to contend for a spot throughout the playoffs.

For their part, Italy and Switzerland are currently tied at the top of Group C with 14 points each.

The Azzurri will host their neighbors to the north at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome for what will be a decisive fixture, before traveling to Northern Ireland for the final match of the group.

As usual, Juventus were once again the most represented side in Roberto Mancini’s callups, with five Bianconeri stars included in the squad.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci should lead the group, and will be joined by their club teammates Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli and Federico Bernardeschi.

Moise Kean was present during the last international break, but this time he misses out due to an injury.

Here are the 28 Italian players called-up by Mancini:

Goalkeepers: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Genoa)

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Davide Calabria (Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Emerson Palmieri (Lyon), Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Manuel Locatelli (Juventus), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Tommaso Pobega (Torino), Sandro Tonali (Milan), Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma)

Attackers: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Sassuolo)