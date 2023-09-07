Although football fans aren’t too fond of international breaks, they can still track their favorite stars while on national duty.

As we reported earlier this week, 13 Juventus players joined their national teams for the September international break, leaving only 12 first-team players at Max Allegri’s disposal in Turin.

Amongst the international players, five Juventus stars could be in action in Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday, explains JuventusNews24.

The first is Adrien Rabiot who could feature for France this evening at the Parc des Princes.

The World Cup finalists will host the Republic of Ireland in Paris. They currently lead their group with four wins in as many matches.

Moreover, Serbia plays hosts for Hungary at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade. This could be an opportunity for the Bianconeri to monitor Dusan Vlahovic and Filip Kostic.

The two nations currently share the lead in Group G with each registering seven points from the first three fixtures.

Finally, Poland will host the Faroe Islands in Warsaw in what should be an easy match for Robert Lewandowski and company.

Despite missing the last two matches for the Old Lady with an injury, Wojciech Szczesny still received a call-up. So we shall see if he’ll be fit enough to start between the sticks.

Arkadiusz Milik could also have the chance to add some goals to his international tally against the European minnows.

All three fixtures will kick off at 20:45 CET.